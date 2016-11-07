Lottery

November 7, 2016 8:04 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

9-1-9

(nine, one, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Daily 4

2-9-3-0

(two, nine, three, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:40.24

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 40.24)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

Fantasy 5

01-02-25-28-39

(one, two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

