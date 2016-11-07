CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
Daily 3 Midday
7-9-2
(seven, nine, two)
Daily 4
2-9-3-0
(two, nine, three, zero)
Daily Derby
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:40.24
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 40.24)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
Fantasy 5
01-02-25-28-39
(one, two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $236 million
