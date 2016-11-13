CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
7-7-7
(seven, seven, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
Daily 4
4-5-2-7
(four, five, two, seven)
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:49.60
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 49.60)
Estimated jackpot: $209,000
Fantasy 5
02-17-23-30-31
(two, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $67,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $293 million
Comments