Lottery

November 13, 2016 8:04 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

Daily 4

4-5-2-7

(four, five, two, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:49.60

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 49.60)

Estimated jackpot: $209,000

Fantasy 5

02-17-23-30-31

(two, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $293 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Metzli Enriquez on El Cap's section title win

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos