CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3 Evening
5-1-8
(five, one, eight)
Daily 3 Midday
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
Daily 4
4-6-2-6
(four, six, two, six)
Daily Derby
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:40.61
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 40.61)
Estimated jackpot: $257,000
Fantasy 5
07-13-15-20-34
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $273,000
Mega Millions
01-43-45-66-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 5
(one, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $359 million
