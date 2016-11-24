CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
3-8-8
(three, eight, eight)
Daily 3 Midday
7-7-8
(seven, seven, eight)
Daily 4
0-4-5-5
(zero, four, five, five)
Daily Derby
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:42.43
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 42.43)
Estimated jackpot: $268,000
Fantasy 5
03-05-20-31-33
(three, five, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $174,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $403 million
Comments