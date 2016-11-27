Lottery

November 27, 2016 8:07 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

7-2-6

(seven, two, six)

Daily 3 Midday

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

Daily 4

7-3-6-8

(seven, three, six, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:44.47

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 44.47)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

Fantasy 5

16-23-30-31-34

(sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Chowchilla wins on insane final play

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos