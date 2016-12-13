Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland Pause

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:44 Merced residents light up neighborhood with annual Christmas display

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

0:23 Ousted Los Banos trustees Duffy, Jones allege Brown Act violation