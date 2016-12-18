CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
4-4-9
(four, four, nine)
Daily 3 Midday
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
Daily 4
7-0-0-5
(seven, zero, zero, five)
Daily Derby
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:43.65
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 43.65)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
Fantasy 5
11-16-18-19-23
(eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
