Lottery

December 18, 2016 8:00 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Daily 4

7-0-0-5

(seven, zero, zero, five)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:43.65

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 43.65)

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

Fantasy 5

11-16-18-19-23

(eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Firefighters respond to structure fire at Kialee Market in downtown Merced

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos