Lottery

December 22, 2016 8:01 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

Daily 3 Midday

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

Daily 4

8-2-0-3

(eight, two, zero, three)

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:41.76

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 41.76)

Estimated jackpot: $138,000

Fantasy 5

03-09-24-29-34

(three, nine, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bill to increase water storage in Merced

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos