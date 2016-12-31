Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
12-22-27-35-37
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
December 31, 2016 7:06 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
12-22-27-35-37
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments