Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-27-32-35-38
(eight, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
January 1, 2017 7:11 PM
