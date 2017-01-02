CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
1-7-7
(one, seven, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
Daily 4
7-5-8-2
(seven, five, eight, two)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:44.98
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 44.98)
Fantasy 5
01-12-16-27-33
(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
