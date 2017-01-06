Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-14-27-31-37
(five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
January 6, 2017 7:11 PM
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-14-27-31-37
(five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments