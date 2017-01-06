Lottery

January 6, 2017 10:08 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-10-44-47-54, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5

(six, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-four; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

