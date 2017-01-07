CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
2-4-1
(two, four, one)
Daily 3 Midday
7-1-2
(seven, one, two)
Daily 4
7-3-3-6
(seven, three, three, six)
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:49.28
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 49.28)
Estimated jackpot: $208,000
Fantasy 5
02-10-25-36-39
(two, ten, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
Powerball
03-12-24-37-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
SuperLotto Plus
06-32-33-34-44, Mega Ball: 18
(six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
