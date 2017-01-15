Lottery

January 15, 2017 7:09 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

1-5-2

(one, five, two)

Daily 3 Midday

9-7-7

(nine, seven, seven)

Daily 4

1-5-2-6

(one, five, two, six)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:45.06

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 45.06)

Fantasy 5

17-18-24-33-35

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Lottery

