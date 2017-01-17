Lottery

January 17, 2017 7:14 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3 Evening

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

Daily 3 Midday

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

Daily 4

9-5-8-4

(nine, five, eight, four)

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:45.42

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 45.42)

Fantasy 5

03-11-15-21-28

(three, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

