January 18, 2017 9:33 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3 Evening

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

Daily 4

2-3-4-3

(two, three, four, three)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:46.36

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 46.36)

Estimated jackpot: $267,000

Fantasy 5

03-11-12-21-28

(three, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

Powerball

09-40-41-53-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(nine, forty, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

SuperLotto Plus

17-25-29-31-37, Mega Ball: 6

(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

