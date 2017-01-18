Lottery

January 18, 2017 9:33 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

17-25-29-31-37, Mega Ball: 6

(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

