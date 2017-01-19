Lottery

January 19, 2017 8:01 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

Daily 3 Midday

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

Daily 4

7-6-2-8

(seven, six, two, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:42.30

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 42.30)

Estimated jackpot: $273,000

Fantasy 5

13-17-22-23-26

(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Merced teen's wish to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos