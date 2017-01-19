CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
Daily 3 Midday
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
Daily 4
7-6-2-8
(seven, six, two, eight)
Daily Derby
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:42.30
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 42.30)
Estimated jackpot: $273,000
Fantasy 5
13-17-22-23-26
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $162 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $153 million
