CA Lottery

January 20, 2017 8:02 PM

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

5-6-0

(five, six, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

2-2-7

(two, two, seven)

Daily 4

7-1-1-3

(seven, one, one, three)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:46.32

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 46.32)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

Fantasy 5

08-12-17-29-33

(eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $84,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

