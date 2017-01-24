Lottery

January 24, 2017 8:17 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3 Evening

4-7-7

(four, seven, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

Daily 4

9-5-1-1

(nine, five, one, one)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.78

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.78)

Estimated jackpot: $303,000

Fantasy 5

03-15-17-26-29

(three, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

Mega Millions

08-42-54-63-67, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

(eight, forty-two, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

Lottery

