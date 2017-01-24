CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3 Evening
4-7-7
(four, seven, seven)
Daily 3 Midday
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
Daily 4
9-5-1-1
(nine, five, one, one)
Daily Derby
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.78
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.78)
Estimated jackpot: $303,000
Fantasy 5
03-15-17-26-29
(three, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
Mega Millions
08-42-54-63-67, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4
(eight, forty-two, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $170 million
