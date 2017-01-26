Lottery

January 26, 2017 7:12 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

2-6-6

(two, six, six)

Daily 3 Midday

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

Daily 4

2-3-3-0

(two, three, three, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:49.42

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 49.42)

Fantasy 5

06-17-27-30-34

(six, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Isaac Copper on Golden Valley's win over Buhach Colony

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos