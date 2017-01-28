Lottery

January 28, 2017 9:32 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

11-15-22-33-35, Mega Ball: 20

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five; Mega Ball: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

