Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-07-23-37-38
(one, seven, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
February 1, 2017 7:25 PM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-07-23-37-38
(one, seven, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments