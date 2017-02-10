CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-4-0
(eight, four, zero)
9-0-7
(nine, zero, seven)
4-4-0-6
(four, four, zero, six)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.25
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.25)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
01-02-13-28-29
(one, two, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000
32-39-51-62-75, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 5
(thirty-two, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-two, seventy-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $285 million
