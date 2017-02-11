CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-7-2
(seven, seven, two)
6-0-9
(six, zero, nine)
0-6-6-2
(zero, six, six, two)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:46.90
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 46.90)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000
15-25-31-38-39
(fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
Estimated jackpot: $38 million
05-09-17-37-64, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(five, nine, seventeen, thirty-seven, sixty-four; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
11-24-27-34-40, Mega Ball: 19
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty; Mega Ball: nineteen)
