CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-7-0
(nine, seven, zero)
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
7-4-1-0
(seven, four, one, zero)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:48.72
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 48.72)
Estimated jackpot: $117,000
01-03-12-17-19
(one, three, twelve, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
03-07-09-31-33, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(three, seven, nine, thirty-one, thirty-three; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
09-18-24-27-41, Mega Ball: 21
(nine, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
