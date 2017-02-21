CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-9-9
(three, nine, nine)
8-7-8
(eight, seven, eight)
9-3-3-4
(nine, three, three, four)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:40.70
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 40.70)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
09-17-19-23-36
(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $272,000
09-21-30-32-75, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
(nine, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, seventy-five; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Estimated jackpot: $403 million
