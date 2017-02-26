Lottery

February 26, 2017 7:58 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:46.91

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Lottery

