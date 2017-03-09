Lottery

March 9, 2017 6:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

07-33-34-36-37

(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

