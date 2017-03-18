Lottery

March 18, 2017 8:00 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.13

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.13)

Estimated jackpot: $254,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos