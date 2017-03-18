Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
29-33-38-44-46, Mega Ball: 5
(twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-six; Mega Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $21 million
March 18, 2017 9:28 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
29-33-38-44-46, Mega Ball: 5
(twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-six; Mega Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $21 million
Comments