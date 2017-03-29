CA Lottery

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

1:30 Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:17 Raw video: Injury wreck in Turlock

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves