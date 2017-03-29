CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-6-2
(six, six, two)
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
2-6-4-7
(two, six, four, seven)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:45.18
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 45.18)
Estimated jackpot: $329,000
01-06-07-12-38
(one, six, seven, twelve, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
08-15-31-36-62, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(eight, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
07-10-11-21-35, Mega Ball: 13
(seven, ten, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen)
Comments