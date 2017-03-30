Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

0:15 3 officers injured in Los Banos house fire (Raw video) Pause

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary