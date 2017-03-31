Lottery

March 31, 2017 8:09 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-0-5

(seven, zero, five)

8-7-0

(eight, seven, zero)

3-6-1-4

(three, six, one, four)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:44.99

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 44.99)

Estimated jackpot: $347,000

04-09-14-17-31

(four, nine, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

17-24-27-32-58, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

