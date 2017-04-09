Lottery

April 09, 2017 10:08 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:49.10

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

