Lottery

April 11, 2017 4:18 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

0-0-0-6

(zero, zero, zero, six)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.40

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.40)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

01-03-20-21-34

(one, three, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

19-34-35-38-49, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 5

(nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Car crashes into Los Banos school bus

Car crashes into Los Banos school bus 0:22

Car crashes into Los Banos school bus
Hasan Minhaj calls Congress 'complicit' at 2016 RTCA dinner 3:01

Hasan Minhaj calls Congress 'complicit' at 2016 RTCA dinner
Dogs recover after being stabbed 0:24

Dogs recover after being stabbed

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos