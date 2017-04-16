Lottery

April 16, 2017 7:58 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:42.68

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 42.68)

Estimated jackpot: $95,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance 1:22

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance
14th annual Bike Blessing 0:28

14th annual Bike Blessing
Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:51

Arrest made in Merced homicide case

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos