Lottery

April 18, 2017 9:54 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-8-4

(one, eight, four)

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

1-0-9-4

(one, zero, nine, four)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:43.28

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 43.28)

Estimated jackpot: $103,000

04-19-28-34-35

(four, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

08-29-30-43-64, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(eight, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

