Lottery

April 28, 2017 7:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.58

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.58)

Estimated jackpot: $144,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day

Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day 0:43

Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day
Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:44

Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets
Merced Program Offers Educational Alternative 1:03

Merced Program Offers Educational Alternative

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos