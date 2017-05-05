Lottery

May 05, 2017 7:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.49

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.49)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

