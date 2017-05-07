Lottery

May 07, 2017 7:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.51

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 45.51)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

