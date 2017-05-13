Lottery

May 13, 2017 7:04 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.78

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.78)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity

Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity 1:26

Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity
Gregori's Andrew Britton talks about winning Sac-Joaquin Section title 1:16

Gregori's Andrew Britton talks about winning Sac-Joaquin Section title
Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:44

Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos