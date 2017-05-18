Lottery

May 18, 2017 7:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.09

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.09)

Estimated jackpot: $246,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County 1:14

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County
Livingston High students share science with first-graders 0:43

Livingston High students share science with first-graders
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos