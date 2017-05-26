Lottery

May 26, 2017 8:48 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:44.89

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 44.89)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sierra Academy of Aeronautics moves forward focusing on quality of education

Sierra Academy of Aeronautics moves forward focusing on quality of education 2:04

Sierra Academy of Aeronautics moves forward focusing on quality of education
Man thrown from SUV near Livingston 0:26

Man thrown from SUV near Livingston
The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos