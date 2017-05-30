Lottery

May 30, 2017 8:11 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-2-3

(three, two, three)

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

9-2-1-8

(nine, two, one, eight)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.07

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.07)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

02-06-22-23-34

(two, six, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

05-20-32-37-67, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 5

(five, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $302 million

