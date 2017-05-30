Lottery

May 30, 2017 7:15 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.07

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

