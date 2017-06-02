CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-8-6
(three, eight, six)
7-2-6
(seven, two, six)
9-1-3-0
(nine, one, three, zero)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.62
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.62)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
05-09-19-34-36
(five, nine, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
07-42-57-69-72, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(seven, forty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $337 million
