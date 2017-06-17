Lottery

June 17, 2017 9:48 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

2-3-1

(two, three, one)

7-1-8-9

(seven, one, eight, nine)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:41.45

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 41.45)

Estimated jackpot: $127,000

03-18-22-27-33

(three, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $466,000

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

10-13-32-53-62, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(ten, thirteen, thirty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

05-24-25-40-47, Mega Ball: 7

(five, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty, forty-seven; Mega Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $47 million

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Quick tips for heat wave safety

Quick tips for heat wave safety 1:40

Quick tips for heat wave safety
Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out 0:41

Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out
Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police 0:30

Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police

View More Video