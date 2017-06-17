Lottery

June 17, 2017 7:59 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:41.45

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 41.45)

Estimated jackpot: $127,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Quick tips for heat wave safety

Quick tips for heat wave safety 1:40

Quick tips for heat wave safety
Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out 0:41

Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out
Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police 0:30

Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police

View More Video